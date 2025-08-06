Office Worker Set Up A Collection For A Baby Shower Gift, But She Wasn’t Prepared For The Backlash From Those Who Didn’t Want To Be Involved

Some workplaces are totally chill, while others have a certain culture that it takes time to get used to.

AITA for not including the whole department on a baby shower gift/card? I work in a health care office, and one of the physicians we work with is about to become a father. Our office manager decided to throw him and his wife a lunchtime baby shower during the work week that people could just drop in for as and when they are able to. I work directly among twenty other employees, and about three weeks prior to the event I sent out a group text to everyone volunteering to buy a gift and asking anyone that wished to be included to please send whatever contribution they were comfortable with. I also added the caveat that if someone wasn’t comfortable contributing, or wanted to go their own way for a gift, that was fine and absolutely no pressure to join in on the group gift.

I sent reminders two weeks prior, one week prior, and three days prior so that I would have enough time to shop. Most people contributed, though four did not. Again, no big deal, I was able to buy a very nice gift off their registry with the money I collected. I also bought a card to which I put the names of everyone who contributed in case the physician and his wife wanted to send out individual thank you cards.

Two weeks after the shower as we were all arriving to work, those who contributed noticed thank you cards sitting on our desks. One of the four people who didn’t contribute came up to me and asked what the card I got was about. I explained it was a thank you for the shower gift and she said “well why didn’t I get one?” I further explained that I only put the names of those who actually gave money for the gift, because I assumed the other four went out on their own. She became irate and cursed me out (yes actually cursed) for not including her, saying it made her look cheap and like she didn’t care, and she had assumed that the gift I bought was from everyone in the office regardless of contribution.

She said I should have put “from the department” and not individual names, but I don’t think it’s fair to those that actually spent money for the gift to give credit to those who didn’t contribute anything. She called me a literal jerk and stormed off to her desk, then badmouthed me the rest of the day. She didn’t say why she didn’t contribute so I am now wondering if maybe financially she couldn’t and was ashamed to tell me? If that’s the case I am wondering if am I the jerk and should have just included everyone. The rest of the office sided with me, the other three who didn’t contribute didn’t care that I didn’t add their names but I’m not sure if it’s because they got their own gifts (I didn’t ask). AITA?

