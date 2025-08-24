An Elderly Woman Couldn’t Reach The Croissants, So A Tall Stranger Became Her Unexpected Grocery Store Hero

Even the most ordinary errands can turn unexpectedly heartwarming.

While searching for a mid-morning snack, one tall woman shopping at the supermarket found herself recruited into a mundane mission involving croissants, limited English, and a very determined elderly woman.

Croissants on a high shelf Last week before work, I was looking for something in my local Sainsbury (high street supermarket in the UK) to deal with the inevitable mid-morning need for snacks.

As I managed to drag myself away from the bakery items, I came across an elderly lady trying in vain to reach the packets of croissants that were on the highest shelf. She was a little on the small side, so it was a bit of an “on tiptoes with arms above her head” effort.

Anyway, she saw me—5ft10 and a much taller woman—and rather pleadingly pointed at the croissants and repeated, “Long date, long date.” Not really sure if she thought I worked there or not, and her English was clearly limited, so I don’t think she was being rude.

I’ve been well trained in the art of reaching for unreachable things (from the grand old age of 12, when my second-year senior school biology teacher couldn’t reach the windows in the lab over the bookshelves). I found her a pack of croissants with the longest date from the back of the shelf. Except she wanted all the longest-date ones. I think I ended up getting her about six packs down.

I got a little smile in thanks, and then off I went back to my search for snacks. Think I got some crisps.

