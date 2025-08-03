An Ex-Teacher Said That A Lot Of Parents Don’t Care About Their Kids’ Hygiene. – ‘Cut their nails, wash their hair, don’t smoke around your children.’

It seems like it’s always the former teachers who are the ones out there speaking the truth when it comes to the challenges of educating kids for some reason.

In this instance, an ex-teacher named Maggie took to TikTok and she didn’t hold back about some major problems she sees with kids and what they AREN’T being taught by their parents these days.

Maggie told viewers, “I used to be a teacher and there were certain things I just could not say to parents. But you need to hear this because this how people see your child.”

She continued, “Teach your child to not touch their genitals. Bare hands on the privates that needs to stop, front of the pants, back of the pants, needs to stop. So a lot of kids think they don’t need to clean their hands after going to the bathroom if it was ‘just pee.’ All the hand washing, all the time. In our house, we use this really scented soap so that after my kids go to the bathroom, I literally sniff their hands. And I go, ‘You need to go back and use some more soap.'”

Maggie added, “Your child’s lunchbox needs to be cleaned. Kids are really messy when they’re eating, so if they have like a Gogurt, now it’s dripped and crusted on the inside of there. And a lot of this food starts to smell spoiled, and it’s going to attract bugs and ants into the classroom and into the home. You do not want mice because your kid’s nasty lunchbox is a nasty lunchbox.”

Maggie continued, “The backpack is also washable and should be washed. This isn’t like a weekly thing, this is like a, ‘Hey there’s an orange rotting in the bottom of your backpack from October. Let’s clean that up’ type of situation.”

Maggie then said, “Cut their nails, wash their hair, don’t smoke around your children. Put clean underwear on them, put clean socks on them. Deodorant doesn’t work if you’re just wiping it over body odor. Deodorant works on clean armpits.”

She added, “Everything I’ve talked about in this entire series has videos that go with it. If you’re not sure how to talk to your kid about hygiene, literally Google ‘How to talk to my kid about hygiene.’ There are guides for parents who have children of all ages about what you should be talking to them about at their developmental stage. And if you’re not able to talk to them for some reason, there are videos you can show them.”

Maggie continued, “The amount of people who have commented to say, ‘Oh, it’s so hard to cut my kids’ nails, they throw a fit.’ Okay, well, do you want impetigo? Google it first and get back to me. If you’ve got impetigo fingernails a scab picker and eater, you’re bruising for a staph infection.”

She then said, “As a parent, you are the caretaker of your child, regardless of how old they are. As the caretaker, you should be aware of the ways that other people perceive your child because of these actions or inactions. And based on that, you could make some choices to help your child be perceived differently.”

