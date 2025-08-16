August 16, 2025 at 12:35 pm

An Introvert’s Friend Tried Dragging Him To A Concert Last Minute, But He Refused To Go And Her Feelings Got Hurt

You’re pretty much born an introvert or an extrovert, and while it’s good to get out of your comfort zone, sometimes you just don’t want to.

But what would you do if a friend full of good intentions tried dragging you to do something you made clear you didn’t want to do? Would you go anyway to please them?

This man’s friend did exactly this, and her feelings got hurt. Now he’s wondering if he owes her an apology.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

AITA for not going to a concert I told people I wouldn’t be going?

I, 22M, am pretty antisocial.

And while I recognize that I should go out more, I hate being dragged to places, especially when pressure is involved.

His friends know this, but they don’t respect it.

With that in mind, a friend invited me to a concert, and I told her I didn’t want to go (multiple times).

She got me a ticket anyway, and 15 minutes before, she said, “Get dressed, I’m coming to pick you up”.

Basically any introvert’s worst nightmare.

When she got here, I wasn’t ready and told her, “I told you I’m not going.”

She stormed out of my apartment.

AITA?

He told her the truth, but she didn’t believe it. Not his fault.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

You can’t force an introvert to behave like an extrovert.

Her heart was in the right place, but he simply didn’t want to go.

