An Ulta Worker Talked About A Male Customer Who Acted Creepy In Front of His Wife

Prepare to get creeped out!

A Ulta employee named Becca posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the uncomfortable interaction she had with a male customer who was at the store with his wife.

Becca said, “Women, please start leaving your husbands and boyfriends at home when you go shopping. Please!”

She told viewers that she was working when an olde man and his wife came to her register. She said the man gave her a compliment about her nails…and then he kept on talking.

The man said to Becca, “I hate when girls do, like, red nails and stuff like that. Those are like perfect.”

The man then said to Becca, “I bet you give really good back scratches.”

The customer then said that Becca reminded him of his wife’s “beautiful cousin.”

Becca tried to move the transaction along, but then the man commented on how “cool” and “different” her name is.

She told viewers, “I hate them all. That poor wife. Like, what the **** is wrong with you?”

Well, that was awkward…

