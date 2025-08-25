Angry Customer Wants A Card For Her Friend’s Dog, But She Doesn’t Understand Why The Store Doesn’t Have The Exact Type Of Card She Wants

Buying someone a card can be a nice way of celebrating an occasion like a birthday or sharing sympathy for a sad time, like losing a loved one.

What would you do if you couldn’t find the exact type of card you were looking for?

Would you get angry about it, or would you settle for something more generic that would probably work?

In today’s story, one customer gets really angry when she can’t find the exact type of card she wants.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Old Lady wants a card I work in a card shop and on my first day on the job and customer came in asking for a card for her friends dog. I walked her over to the birthday cards for dogs. Cue a shout from her “I WANT A DEAD DOG CARD” I was quite shocked that one of the first customers I dealt with turned out to be very aggressive over something she didn’t explain properly.

The lady told another employee the same thing.

When a colleague came over due to the noise, the customer screamed at them that they wanted a “DEAD DOG CARD.” My colleague was quite taken aback by the comment from the customer. (BTW we don’t have a “DEAD DOG CARD.”) We explained that we didn’t have a “DEAD DOG CARD.” The old lady had a very surprised and angry face and responded “WHY DO YOU NOT HAVE A DEAD DOG CARD?”

They tried to show her another kind of card that might work.

We tried explaining we didn’t have a card for dogs that have passed, but had sympathy cards that are generic. She didn’t seem to understand why we didn’t have a card for a dog that had passed. We tried to take her over to the sympathy cards and that made her even more mad. She ended up huffing and puffing and walked out of the shop. Me and my colleague both looked at each other with dumbfounded looks. Like how can people be so unsympathetic whilst also looking for a sympathy card.

Yeah, I’ve never seen a card for a dead dog.

A sympathy card would probably be the right type of card for that situation.

