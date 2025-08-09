Annoying Customer Got Testy With A Cashier’s Math Skills, So They Made Sure To Take Their Time Counting Each Roll Of Embroidery Thread

If you worked as a cashier in a retail store and an employee were buying quite a few of the same exact item, would you count every single item, or would you believe the customer when they told you how many were in their cart?

In today’s story, one cashier decides to count every single item, and the customer finds this really annoying.

Let’s read the whole story.

Sigh at me for making a mistake? Yeah well now I’m scanning this stuff individually I work in retail hell, of course I get those customers who are rude for no reason. I had this lady come through with a crap ton of embroidery thread. She throws them onto the belt and says “there’s 12”

OP decided to double check.

So I count them to be sure, sometimes things fall out of the baskets, sometimes you miscount, etc. I accidentally dropped one of the threads as I was counting and it scanned. She scoffs, muttering “are you freaking serious with this stuff?”

There weren’t 12.

Well I was just going to quantity the rest, but when she said that I just stared at her as I scanned each one individually. She had 18 btw

Well, the customer was trying to be dishonest, so she deserved to wait. I’m glad the employee counted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customer was using techniques to try to get the cashier to hurry.

Here’s another suggestion to get revenge on an older but not quite old customer.

Here’s a Sesame Street reference.

She really just wanted to steal.

Trusting this customer would’ve been a bad idea.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.