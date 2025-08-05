August 5, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Apparently We’re All In For A Blackberry Summer Revolution, And We’re Not Talking About The Food

by Ben Auxier

Vic starting a Blackberry revolution

TikTok/vicvicvicvicvicc

I’ve seen a lot of “dumb phones” being made and marketed right now – the idea being that they’re paired down devices that do what you NEED them to do, but don’t come with all the extra stress and endless distraction of the smart phones most of us are glued to all day.

Unfortunately, most of them are weirdly overpriced for phones that explicitly do less. So, should we just go back to Blackberries?

I mean, they were functional enough without all the bells and whistles. Is that where it all peaked?

Perhaps. At least according to this video from TikTok user @vicvicvicvicvicc:

Vic starting a Blackberry revolution

TikTok/vicvicvicvicvicc

“Quick,” reads the caption, “how do I tell work I can’t lock in today…”

Vic starting a Blackberry revolution

TikTok/vicvicvicvicvicc

“…because I’m too busy starting a blackberry summer revolution.”

Vic starting a Blackberry revolution

TikTok/vicvicvicvicvicc

Are jobs allowing workers to call in “not locked in” now?
Man, I’m old.

@vicvicvicvicvicc

the girlies are GIRLING @apple you have a move to make here. #early2000s #blackberry #iphone

♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™

Many say they are ready for the revolution.

Screenshot 1 d628b5 Apparently Were All In For A Blackberry Summer Revolution, And Were Not Talking About The Food

And yanno, there are options. Cheap ones at that.

Screenshot 2 634898 Apparently Were All In For A Blackberry Summer Revolution, And Were Not Talking About The Food

Other brands may be getting back in the game.

Screenshot 3 54c59e Apparently Were All In For A Blackberry Summer Revolution, And Were Not Talking About The Food

Time to touch REAL grass?

Screenshot 4 6d7cf9 Apparently Were All In For A Blackberry Summer Revolution, And Were Not Talking About The Food

All of this discourse is happening on a notoriously distracting and time-wasting smartphone app.

Hmmmm… doesn’t bode well for the odds that this crowd will follow-through.

