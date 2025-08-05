Apparently We’re All In For A Blackberry Summer Revolution, And We’re Not Talking About The Food

I’ve seen a lot of “dumb phones” being made and marketed right now – the idea being that they’re paired down devices that do what you NEED them to do, but don’t come with all the extra stress and endless distraction of the smart phones most of us are glued to all day.

Unfortunately, most of them are weirdly overpriced for phones that explicitly do less. So, should we just go back to Blackberries?

I mean, they were functional enough without all the bells and whistles. Is that where it all peaked?

Perhaps. At least according to this video from TikTok user @vicvicvicvicvicc:

“Quick,” reads the caption, “how do I tell work I can’t lock in today…”

“…because I’m too busy starting a blackberry summer revolution.”

Are jobs allowing workers to call in “not locked in” now?

Man, I’m old.

Many say they are ready for the revolution.

And yanno, there are options. Cheap ones at that.

Other brands may be getting back in the game.

Time to touch REAL grass?

All of this discourse is happening on a notoriously distracting and time-wasting smartphone app.

Hmmmm… doesn’t bode well for the odds that this crowd will follow-through.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.