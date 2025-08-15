‘Are you serious right now?’ – Former Ruth’s Chris Worker Said A Customer Complained About The Lack Of Sizzle On His Steak

Sellin’ the sizzle, baby!

If you’ve been to a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse before, you know that part of the appeal of the restaurant is the sizzling of those delicious steaks that customers love.

And, judging by this video, I guess there’s such thing as not enough sizzle.

A former Ruth’s Chris waiter named Knighten posted a video on TikTok and shared a story about a customer who complained about what they perceived as a lack of sizzle when their steak was served to them.

Knighten told viewers, “One of the main things that they’re known for is the 500-degree plates that all the steaks are served on. They put a little butter and parsley on the plates before they send them out to the table so that they are sizzling when they hit the table. We call it the sizzle, imagine that. It’s kind of the mantra of Ruth’s Chris.”

He continued, “Well, anyway, I’m taking care of this table one night, and it is super busy. I mean, we can’t even keep the oven full of plates at that point. We’re sending them out so fast. So, some of these plates are not quite 500 degrees. Are they still really hot? Absolutely. 500 degrees? No.”

Knighten then said, “I’m setting down the food one by one. I set down this gentleman’s steak in front of him. He looks down at it, and he looks up at me. And I **** you not, he goes, ‘Where is the sizzle?'”

Knighten said, “Are you serious? Are you serious right now?”

The TikTokker continued, “I looked at him, and I bit my tongue. I said, ‘You know what, you’re right. There’s no sizzle. I’ll be right back.’ And I went back into the kitchen, and I don’t know what they did. They took a plate, and they stuck it straight in the broiler, probably made it like 700 degrees.”

Knighten added, “And I brought that out, and that butter was spitting at that guy. It was so hot. So, was he happy, yeah. Yeah, he was. But I’ll never forget the way he reacted when his plate was not sizzling.”

Take look at the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker wants that sizzle!

Some customers have to find SOMETHING to complain about…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁