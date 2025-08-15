August 15, 2025 at 8:50 am

Bank Of America Customer Said She Deposited $3,000 Into Her Account But Then The Just Money Disappeared

by Matthew Gilligan

woman at an atm

TikTok/@_5williams

This kind of story always makes me nervous…

A woman named posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how things didn’t go as planned after she deposited $3,000 into her account at a Bank of America ATM.

woman at an atm machine

TikTok/@_5williams

The TikTokker said she deposited $3,000 into a Bank of America ATM machine…but then the money disappeared.

She told viewers, “I’m mad. I’m mad as ****. I just deposited $3,000 into this account on this ATM and it just took my money.”

The woman added, “I’ve been trying to call Bank of America for the past 45 minutes, but everything is ******* closed.”

woman talking about her bank

TikTok/@_5williams

The TikTokker continued, “It literally gave me this receipt, but it took all my money. It didn’t show up in my account. The machine literally froze and it took my money. I’m mad as ****.”

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Bank of America, please fix my account. Your ATM just stole my money.”

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@_5williams

Here’s the video.

@_5williams

@Bank of America #fyp #foryou #foryoupage i called the atm number i did tge online to erica

♬ original sound – _5williams

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she eventually got someone on the phone and the Bank of America representative told her that the money would be put back into her account.

She also addressed a comment from a viewer.

Take a look!

@_5williams

Replying to @🦋KIMsAQueen 👑$kimsaqueen🦋 #greenscreen

♬ original sound – _5williams

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

You gotta protect your money vigilantly…because it looks like the banks aren’t…

