‘Because it’s my job, and I can’t be rude.’ – A Physical Therapist Explained Why A Patient Made Her Feel Uncomfortable During A Session

Some things in life are best left unsaid…

And this is a perfect example of what I’m talking about!

A physical therapist named Carly posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t happy with the comment a patient said to her.

Carly told viewers, “Tell me why a grown man in his late 60s thinks it’s acceptable when I’m here working as his therapist for him to proceed to say, ‘I know you’re married, and not to be rude, but I had a dream about you last night.’”

The TikTokker said she tried to ignore the man’s comments.

When the session was over, the man said to her, “I hope you don’t think that was creepy that I had a dream about you.”

Carly was clearly not happy about what transpired.

She said, “Because it’s my job, and I can’t be rude. But like, are you for real? You’re of clear mind. I know your diagnosis. You’re fine. Don’t say that.”

In the video’s caption, Carly wrote, “I know he has a daughter my age, and I want to be like, imagine someone said this to your daughter? Wildly inappropriate.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this individual spoke up.

I guess there is such thing as TMI (Too Much Information) during a therapy session…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!