Car Owner Said His Car Won’t Pass A State Inspection Because Of His Tinted Windows

by Matthew Gilligan

man sitting in a car

TikTok/@ana_k0307

Maybe the tint ain’t worth it, people!

A TikTokker named Ana posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the current predicament that her fiancée is dealing with in regard to his car.

man getting into a car

TikTok/@ana_k0307

In the video, Ana’s fiancée got into his car and she filmed from the passenger seat.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Third inspection place that won’t pass his tint.”

man sitting in a car

TikTok/@ana_k0307

The man looked frustrated with his predicament.

Ana pointed out in her caption that the couple lives in North Carolina.

man in a car

TikTok/@ana_k0307

Check out the video.

@ana_k0307

NC things 🥲🤣 #fyp

♬ original sound – Ana🌸👰🏻‍♀️

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.34.12 PM Car Owner Said His Car Wont Pass A State Inspection Because Of His Tinted Windows

Another viewer offered a tip.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.34.22 PM Car Owner Said His Car Wont Pass A State Inspection Because Of His Tinted Windows

And this TikTokker is breakin’ the law!

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.34.38 PM Car Owner Said His Car Wont Pass A State Inspection Because Of His Tinted Windows

You gotta be careful when you get your windows tinted!

