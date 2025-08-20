Car Salesman Said He Got Fired Because He Posted A Video On TikTok About A Sale He Made

I’m not sure why some people feel the need to put anything and everything on social media, but that’s just the world we live in these days, folks!

And, judging by a viral video from a TikTokker named Raf, that can be a bad thing.

He posted a video on the social media platform and explained to viewers how he lost his job because of what he posted on social media.

Raf said he previously noticed a co-worker looking at his TikTok page.

He told viewers, “I told my girlfriend right away. I was like, ‘Hey babe, like, this person’s lurking on my page, and I think she’s probably gonna bring something up at work.’”

The next day at work at the Mercedes dealership where he worked, Raf said all the managers had a meeting, and he had a feeling the meeting was about him.

Raf said he texted his girlfriend and told her, “Babe, I’m probably gonna get fired today.”

The TikTokker said he sold a car at work that day and, after that, a manager asked him to come to the general manager’s office.

Raf told viewers, “They just said, ‘Oh, you have TikTok, you’re posting on TikTok. We don’t like your TikToks, we’re firing you.'”

Raf explained, “It was just crazy to me to think that like, there was no like, ‘Hey, maybe can you just delete these posts that we don’t like?’ But no, there was none of that.”

He said he got fired and was “escorted out of the building like a criminal.”

Raf continued, “Meanwhile, there’s people working there who have done a lot worse than me and never gotten fired. I have a lot of bills to pay and I have no job now.”

He added, “So, yeah, anyone’s hiring, please, seriously, I’ll send you my resume.”

Here’s the video.

Maybe it’s not a good idea to put your entire life on social media…just a thought…

