Coldplay Fans Posted A Video From The First Concert After The CEO And Head Of HR Affair Scandal And It’s Definitely Different

When Coldplay put a CEO and his head of HR (and affair partner) on the big screen at a concert, it became one of the most viral videos of all time.

At their next show, Chris Martin (the lead singer of Coldplay) made sure to give everyone plenty of warning before showing them on camera. This TikToker was there and made a video of it.

The video shows Chris Martin on stage strumming his guitar, and he says, “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd.” The crowd knows what is happening, so they start cheering.

He then says, “How we’re going to do that is we are going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

He is talking very deliberately and clearly so everyone knows exactly what is going to happen.

Next, he says, “So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now. This is the way we are going to get to say hello to some of you.”

Of course, everyone knows that he really means to stop hugging your affair partner!

The caption on the video itself says, “Coldplay did not mention the CEO scandal at 1st show since the incident. But let’s say they definitely give the crowd the opportunity to not be hugging.”

I think Coldplay handled it very well.

They indirectly acknowledged what happened at the show and took steps to make sure it didn’t happen again.

That is a class act.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

Check out what the people in the comments said about this.

This person claims that they say this same thing at every concert.

Yup, this is exactly what he was really saying.

I think he handled it perfectly.

Everyone knew exactly what he was talking about.

Well done to Coldplay.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.