College Student Refuses To Share Her Umbrella With A Frenemy On A Rainy Day, But Does That Make Her Heartless?

Nobody likes to get caught in the rain, especially if they have somewhere important to be and don’t want to show up soaking wet.

In this story, one student comes prepared for the deluge… while another girl is unprepared. Sharing is caring, right? Except the other girl is pretty mean.

Let’s investigate these stormy conditions.

AITA for refusing to share my umbrella with a girl? So I (19F) study in a college where we have to walk a lot between buildings. Today, out of nowhere, it started raining really hard. I had my tiny foldable umbrella in my bag and pulled it out.

Great work being prepared. It pays. But will everyone be so lucky?

There’s this girl (20F) in my class who constantly mocks me — my clothes, my handwriting, even my water bottle (she once called it “village-core aesthetic”).

I’d take it as a compliment, but ouch.

We’ve never had a decent interaction. She’s always loud and surrounded by her group, always has something sarcastic to say about me. I mostly ignore it. Anyway, today as I was opening my umbrella, she ran up to me and said, “Hey, share kar lete hai, waise bhi jagah hai” [Translation: “Hey, move a bit. There is space.”]

Uh, rude. Will OP oblige anyway?

I just looked at her and said, “Sorry, it’s small.” And walked away. I could literally hear her say “witch” under her breath. Later, in class, some of her friends said I was “heartless” and “mean” for not sharing in an emergency.

Emergency? Was this a disaster movie or a light rain?

But I’m sorry — I’m tired of being treated like garbage and then expected to be generous. It’s not like she was stranded in a jungle. It was just rain. AITA?

Sounds to me like OP’s nemesis could stand to be a little more village-core. As in, kind to her neighbors.

What do the comments think of this wet blanket?

This person says, see: other Reddit posts.

Someone else says, you coulda taken the high road but high five for leaving her high and dry!

Another person says, the rain is moot.

Sometimes else says, this girl may act entitled but you don’t owe her.

This poster says, same.

Rain on my parade? Then you get caught in the rain.

