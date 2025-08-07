Commuter Felt Grateful For A Shuttle Driver’s Warmth and Professionalism, So She Spoke Up And Made A Meaningful Impact On The Driver’s Career

Part-time workers often go above and beyond without anyone noticing.

But when one commuter saw the dedication of an exceptional shuttle bus driver firsthand, she decided to write a thank you note that ended up catching the attention of the CEO.

Read on to find out how this act of kindness played out!

Complimented part-timer employee to CEO, got response I was taking the company shuttle to the train station a while back, and the driver was really friendly. I asked about the pickup and drop-off zones and times, and she was great about answering and advising me since the schedule posted wasn’t consistent. I was thanking her and said I hoped to get her again.

The driver shared her professional ambitions and this commuter was intent on helping make them a reality.

She disclosed she was newish and only part-time, and told me she hoped to make a full-time position! When I got to work again the next day, I looked up the shuttle company, and the main contact was the CEO—being a small company. I wrote a complimentary email detailing my experience and how impressed I was.

She wanted to make leadership aware just how good this employee was.

I ended by letting them know I was even more impressed at this dedication from a part-time employee and recommended they hire her full-time. I made sure to send it from my work email so they could look up that I worked for one of the companies in the building.

Much to her surprise, she actually received a response!

A few days later, the CEO wrote back saying they had given her a gift card and a shout-out at the company meeting. I regret that I don’t know if she made full-time, as I went remote after that. I think about the experience of getting the owner’s response because it can be really powerful to validate a good employee to their employer. I also do surveys for good customer service and try to pass on any compliments I have.

She may never know what happened next for this driver, but the CEO’s joyful response made it all worthwhile.

Redditors share their thoughts.

Customer service employees are used to dealing with the worst of the worst.

It’s a great thing when employees go out of their way to help customers.

Some people are taking it upon themselves to bring more positivity into the world.

Some employees are so under-thanked they’re convinced their work doesn’t even matter.

It felt good to know her words had sparked something rewarding for the driver.

It just goes to show that a well-placed compliment can carry much further than we think!

