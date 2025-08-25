Couple Settled On A Baby Name Months Before She Was Born, But It Wasn’t Until A Year Later She Discovered Where It Actually Came From

Baby names can be very long, even agonizing decisions.

But sometimes, when you know, you know.

Even if you don’t know WHY you know, like with TikTok user @viashoe:

“My husband named our daughter after a batman character and didn’t tell me till she was 10 months old,” reads the caption, “and this is how I find out.”

She elaborated further in the description; “so my husband came up with the name Nora right when we found out she was a girl & I loved the name. He never said where he heard it, just that he thought it was a cool name. Every other name he had come up with had a movie reference or something dorky so I was happy we found a normal name we both loved. lol.”

“Flash forward & we have our daughter & when she is 10 months old (literally over a year since we named her) we are at his family’s house for thanksgiving & we sit down to watch a show “they watch every year” lol. Yeah no actually it was an episode of Batman Animated Series from the 90s that my husband has loved since he was a kid. The main villain is Mr. Freeze (literally my husband’s profile photo is mr. freeze on so many things I should have known) &&&& his beautiful sweet frozen wife… is Nora. lol honestly impressed he kept this so close to his chest 😆 I love my daughter’s name, I love my dorky husband (who “accidentally” proposed on national batman day too btw), but all future baby names will have a thorough background check…”

The whole thing was a setup.

They were barely keeping it together.

There’s a strong pattern here.

The signal has been lit.

It may not be the name she needs, but it’s the one she deserves right now.

