Customer Carelessly Broke The Light Tube He Brought From The Store, But He Blamed The Store And Accused Them Of Setting Him Up

Some people just refuse to take responsibility for their own actions.

If you accidentally dropped something you just bought, would you take the blame for breaking the product, or would you accuse the store of setting you up?

This woman was working with her dad in their family shop.

A customer bought a light tube but accidentally dropped it on the floor and broke it.

Customer broke a light tube, and it was our fault. This is fresh. It happened 3 hours or so ago. This guy came in. He wanted a light tube. Normal stuff, it happens all the time. So we give him the tube.

He pays. Note that these boxes are open on both sides because that’s how light tubes are packed. It’s so you can see if they have starters on or not. So you have to either hold them horizontal, put them in a bag, or hold them tight enough so you can hold it in place.

Now, as he holds it, the dude turned it vertical, and the tube slowly fell. He didn’t do anything to stop it. So then, the tube crashed on the floor and broke. I grabbed the big pieces and took them to the trash, and grabbed the broom.

When I came back to the scene, the customer was cursing. He said we gave it to him “on purpose” so that he would buy another one.

He also said that we poked holes on both sides of the box so that the tube falls out and he has to pay for a second one.

I don’t know why, but my dad (owner of the shop) actually gave him another one and didn’t charge him. As he was walking out while we were cleaning his mess, he turns around and says: “This is the last time you’ll ever see me. I’m never coming here again.” I have no words…

Many customers will blame the store for their mistakes.

