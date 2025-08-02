Customer Claimed A Manager Closed The Store Early, So The Manager Let Her Yell Into A Locked Door And Texted The Boss

Some people just can’t accept that the store is closed, even when it’s clearly past closing time.

What would you do if a customer showed up after hours and demanded to be let in, then threatened to report you for something you didn’t do? Would you open the door and let them in? Or would you stand your ground and deal with the fallout?

In today’s story, a retail worker finds themselves in this exact predicament and stands her ground. Here’s how it all happened.

You locked your door early so i couldn’t come in! This interaction tonight happened after closing. I was the manager of a store and was in the middle of closing a register when I saw a woman walk up to the door. It was locked at that point ( we close at 9; it was about 9:03), and the woman stood there for a minute, then began knocking on the door. I ignore her just because most people get the hint and leave. She then walks to the window right in front of my register and begins knocking, so I walk over and unlock the door. She will be CC, and I will be M.

According to the woman, she closed the store before time.

I unlock the door enough to talk to the woman. M: “Sorry, we are closed, registers are closed.” CC: “YOU CLOSED BEFORE 9! I need dog food!” M: “I closed right at 9, there is nothing I can do. Come back in the morning.”

Worried the customer was going to complain, she warned the manager.

CC: “I WON’T BE BACK IN THE MORNING. (Looks at name tag) THANK YOU VERY MUCH, name.” I relocked the door and went back to the register to finish closing it. I have a feeling she’s going to call my work tomorrow and complain to my boss, so I texted my boss and let her know what was up. My boss is a huge stickler for opening and closing on time. She also watches the cameras like crazy, so I’m not an idiot. I’m not going to close early because I know my boss will find out.

Yikes! Talk about an entitled person.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This guy called ahead and was still mad.

This threat is so played out.

At least most of them didn’t make a scene.

So true.

This lady was desperate.

