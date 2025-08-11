Customer Refused To Follow Store Policy On Deli Sandwich Extras, So She Slammed Her Food Down And Stormed Off In A Rage

In customer service, there’s a difference between being helpful and being walked all over.

One deli worker learned that firsthand when a nightmare customer demanded a full tuna wrap without paying extra.

But when she was denied, she had some choice words that said more about her entitlement it did about his competence.

Read on for the full story!

“Ma’am, its just a sandwhich” I work at a grocery store in the deli department, so I make subs for folks and whatnot. Had an older lady come in looking like she was just waiting for someone to set her off, and she chose me. Me: “Hello, what would you like?” Old Lady (OL): “I want a tuna on a spinach wrap.”

So the employee got to work making the sandwich.

(Policy is: wraps are the same as half subs, so half the cheese and half the tuna.) I get the wrap set up with the appropriate amount of tuna and cheese. Boss music starts playing

But it wasn’t long before she stopped him in his tracks.

OL: “What do you think you’re doing? You need to put the whole tuna and the full amount of cheese on there.” Me: “Oh, no, sorry the poli—”

She wasn’t hearing a single word about the policy.

OL: “I GET IT THIS WAY EVERY TIME, I HAVE BEEN COMING HERE FOREVER.” Me: “It’s no problem, I can add the full tuna with more cheese… I will have to charge you the extra fee, however.” OL: “WOW, PERFECT, I get someone like you who doesn’t know what they’re doing. I just got done with a 4-hour drive down here and I’m starving, uuughghhhh.”

He insists he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Me: “Ma’am, I’ve been working here for 5 years, I’ve made hundreds of these. I gotta give you half—nothing against you, just the rules.” OL: “This is a service, right?!? You deliver me a service and I’m the consumer??? So just serve me what I want.” Me: “Ma’am, I make subs for a living. It isn’t that big of a deal.” This pretty much snapped her back into reality.

The customer decides to try her luck complaining elsewhere.

OL: “Whatever, I’m not going to argue with you. Just charge me for the extra tuna and I’ll take this to customer service because I’m not paying this extra charge…” (Some time passes and the OL returns looking steamed with the wrap in hand. I guess customer service wasn’t working out.)

But when she was denied, she went out in a final blaze of rage.

She SLAMS the wrap on my counter and storms off, leaving me with a “**** you” as she disappeared. Old Lady, if you are out there, you missed out. I make a tasty wrap.

It’s just a tuna wrap, lady.

What did Reddit think?

Clearly this aggressive approach has worked for this woman in the past.

It’s a great feeling when you get to watch an entitled customer get denied.

If she was really that hungry, she would have just paid the charge and gone on with her day.

You never know how close some people are at any given moment to completely losing it.

She thought kicking and screaming would win her an exception, but all it ended up getting her was a walk of shame.

She didn’t get her way or her wrap!

