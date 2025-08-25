Customer Refused To Hear The Total Before Buying A Phone, And Then Complained About The Price

Some people go out of their way to act like money is no object. That is, until it’s time to pay up.

What would you do if a customer insisted on skipping the price breakdown, then threw a fit after seeing the total?

Would you try to smooth things over? Or would you remind them that they refused the details?

In today’s story, a phone store employee finds himself in this very scenario.

Here’s how it played out.

I Don’t Need To Know The Total I worked in a phone store years ago, and I still think about this story because of how stupid the whole thing was. It was near closing time, and this guy with his supposed girlfriend walked in and wanted to buy a new phone. Before any of us at this store EVER sells something, we always tell the customer how much it will cost before starting the transaction. I’m sure you all know that buying a new phone isn’t cheap. So, the customer chose his phone, and I tried telling him about the first bill payment, taxes, and fees, but this guy just cut me off.

The guy didn’t seem to be concerned about money at all.

Customer: “I don’t care how much it costs, just do it.” Me: “Are you sure? It won’t take that long to calculate the total.” Customer: “I don’t need to know the total, I just need the phone.” Me: “Alright then.”

When he found out the total, his attitude changed.

I activated the phone, rang up the total on the register, and then told him the price. The moment he saw the price, I knew he was not happy.

Customer: “What?? Why are you charging me that much??” I broke down the costs of everything, as buying a phone isn’t as simple as paying the exact amount as the price tag says. I made sure he knew EXACTLY what he was paying for. Me: “I tried telling you this beforehand when you first got here.”

Even though he was not happy, he went ahead and paid.

Customer: “Yeah, but I didn’t know it was gonna be THAT much!” Thankfully, he ended up paying, and needless to say, he was not happy about it. To this day, I don’t understand why he chose not to know the total and then threw a fit about it. I believe he probably did it to impress his girlfriend, to show her he never has a problem with money. Boy, did that backfire.

Yikes! He ate his words pretty quickly.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about these types of people.

