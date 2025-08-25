Customer Takes Final Lap Around The “More-Than-a-Dollar” Dollar Tree, Because They’ve “Lost Their Minds”
by Ben Auxier
Dollar Tree was founded in the United States in 1986, with the big selling point being that pretty much everything was, yanno, a dollar.
But, and this may come as a shock to many of you, it’s not 1986 anymore.
As of mid 2025, it takes about $3 to match the buying power of $1 back when the store first opened.
Inflation just keeps doing its thing, and putting huge taxes on all our imports hasn’t helped, somehow.
So while I personally don’t see how their rising prices are surprising, many are surprised nonetheless, such as TikTok user @denailacole:
“Taking my last lap in Dollar Tree!” reads the caption.
“They have lost their minds!”
Sure enough, pretty much nothing is actually a dollar on this tree.
@denailacole
Dollar Plus a Tree I can no longer defend this! This has gone too far now! #fyp #foryou #dollartree #viral
There are still SOME true dollar aisles out there, I guess.
Maybe it’s time for a rebrand.
It’s the dollar wars now.
Yeah, no?
Again, $3 IS the equivalent of what $1 was when all this started.
If anything, adjusting for inflation, they may be charging *less* on average.
But I suppose that doesn’t make it any less frustrating.
