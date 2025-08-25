August 25, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Customer Takes Final Lap Around The “More-Than-a-Dollar” Dollar Tree, Because They’ve “Lost Their Minds”

by Ben Auxier

Denaila Cole at a Dollar Tree

TikTok/denailacole

Dollar Tree was founded in the United States in 1986, with the big selling point being that pretty much everything was, yanno, a dollar.

But, and this may come as a shock to many of you, it’s not 1986 anymore.

As of mid 2025, it takes about $3 to match the buying power of $1 back when the store first opened.

Inflation just keeps doing its thing, and putting huge taxes on all our imports hasn’t helped, somehow.

So while I personally don’t see how their rising prices are surprising, many are surprised nonetheless, such as TikTok user @denailacole:

“Taking my last lap in Dollar Tree!” reads the caption.

“They have lost their minds!”

Sure enough, pretty much nothing is actually a dollar on this tree.

Dollar Plus a Tree I can no longer defend this! This has gone too far now! #fyp #foryou #dollartree #viral

♬ It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday – Boyz II Men

There are still SOME true dollar aisles out there, I guess.

Maybe it’s time for a rebrand.

It’s the dollar wars now.

Yeah, no?

Again, $3 IS the equivalent of what $1 was when all this started.

If anything, adjusting for inflation, they may be charging *less* on average.

But I suppose that doesn’t make it any less frustrating.

