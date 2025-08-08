Customer Tried To Scam The Store By Returning $600 Worth Of Items, But The Boss Immediately Shut Him Down Because Of His Fake ID

When you work in retail, you learn to spot suspicious customers.

If you suspected someone of using a fake ID, what would you do?

This man works at a store where customers often try to return expensive items without receipts.

One customer brought in $600 worth of goods and handed over a fake ID.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

Boss Told a guy his ID was Fake We get a lot of returns without receipts, and some of these people are out to scam us. We’ve seen enough of this though to pick them out of a crowd.

A customer tried to return some items.

This guy was trying to return $600 worth of stuff without a receipt. We require an ID for a non-receipt return (for our database). My boss takes one look at it and goes: “Sir, this ID is fake. Do you have another one?”

This man’s boss stood his ground and didn’t accept the customer’s fake ID.

Of course, the guy goes into denial mode and starts yelling. He then says, “What you saying man? That the DMV gave me a fake ID?!” Without skipping a beat, my boss just replies, “Yeah, that’s what I’m saying.” The guy was so mad, he left and didn’t take his stuff with him. He never came back.

Good for that boss!

Some people think they can get away with a fake ID.

