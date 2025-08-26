Customer Wanted To Buy “Scientific Paper,” But She Couldn’t Specify What Kind Of Paper Exactly

The key to getting exactly what you want is to be specific.

If you don’t know how to describe exactly what you want, that can be problem.

This man was working at a university bookstore when a customer asked for “scientific paper.”

He clarified what kind of paper she needed, but she became increasingly frustrated.

Paper that scientists use When I worked at a university bookstore, there was this woman. She asked me, “Do you have scientific paper?” The area both of us were in was where we sold papers of all kinds. “What type?” “The type of paper scientists use.”

The problem was that we only had papers on concrete things, rather than abstract concepts. “So are you looking for lined paper, graph, or blank?” “N0! Paper scientists use!” “I know. I was just trying to find what type of paper you want.” I don’t entirely remember what I said.

However, I remember what she said next. “Do you have a manager who will help me?” She said this in the most passive-aggressive tone I ever heard. I gave her the manager, and that was all until I told the story to a coworker.

Her rebuttal to make me look like the biggest idiot in the world? “Scientists use paper, you know?” All I said in response was, “Yes, they do.” Upon looking back, I figured that the customer had an idea in her head, but she couldn’t describe what she wanted.

You can’t help someone who won’t help themselves.

