Daughter Thought Supporting Her Unemployed Mom Was The Right Thing To Do, But As Her Debt Piled Up, She Couldn’t Ignore The Damage Her Support Was Doing To Her Own Life

Usually parents provide for their children, but in this story, it was the exact opposite.

One 22-year-old worked hard just to keep her own life afloat, yet her unemployed and unrepentant mother kept draining her bank account — and her life force.

So she finally begins to question what she owes to her mother and what she owes to herself.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I didn’t send my mom the money she keeps asking for? I do not live with my mom. I’m 22 years old.

She’s worked hard to provide for herself, but her mother can’t say the same.

I work my butt off at a full-time job and pay my own bills (truck note, insurance, light bill, several credit loans, groceries, etc.). She is not employed nor is she looking for a job.

Her mother hasn’t been the best at keeping her promises lately.

Her and my stepdad have a kid together. Whenever I do send her money, it’s always promised to find its way back to me but hardly ever seems to. It’s always a pretty decent sum of money (anywhere between $200 and $500) and normally will put me in a pretty rough spot if I do.

She wants to help, but it’s starting to interfere with her own financial stability.

I kinda feel like there’s some obligation there because she’s my mom, but I’m sick of being in a rough spot financially because of it. WIBTA if I just didn’t do it?

Love is one thing, but putting yourself into debt is another.

What did Reddit make of the situation?

Giving into her demands could be only exacerbating the problem at hand.

It’s hard to pour from an empty cup.

It’s best to get this sorted out sooner than later.

She shouldn’t have to foot the bill for her mother’s bad decisions.

No matter how much she gives, it won’t be enough to change her mother’s bad habits.

She’s spent enough time sacrificing her own stability to keep someone else afloat.

