Daughter Wants To Ditch The Girl’s Trip And Go With The Boys Instead, But Mom Says That’s A No-Go

AITAH for agree that my 11 year old daughter should not attend my husband’s familes boys trip? My husband and I have 2 boys, 9 and 15, and a daughter, 11. Every year, my husband’s family does a big “boys” trip up to the family cabin in northern Michigan, to fish and do whatever. They have been doing this for decades. It’s like 20 guys, tents in the backyard, cabin full of air mattresses, etc.

Also, every year, which we did in mid July, we all go on a girls trip. We did do some fishing but we did putt putt, kayaking, sightseeing too. So mostly morning fishing, and only like 5 of us, the rest don’t fish.

My daughter wants to go on the boys trip because it’s more fishing focused, and it’s not fair she can’t go because she’s a girl. I said that the girls had our trip, this is for the guys. She’s mad and wants to go on the guy’s trip from now on. I said no, and to drop it. We can fish up north at a lake this weekend, just not as far up north and not crash the guys trip.

My sister thinks I’m wrong but I don’t see how, and my best friend thinks it’s “sad”. I don’t agree, since she will have another up north weekend right before school starts and I can take her up this weekend for the day. AITAH?

