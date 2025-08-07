Driver Ignored The No Parking Signs On The Bike Lane, So A Cyclist Taught Him A Slow And Steady Lesson

Bicyclists and motorists are pretty much natural enemies when it comes to sharing the road.

One biker was used to cars treating bike lanes like their turf, but when one especially rude driver crossed them, they decided they were done playing nice.

How will the driver react?

Read on for the full story!

Bike lane petty revenge This happened yesterday, and it’s not as crazy as some of the other posts here. The road I bike on daily has a single lane for cars and a dedicated bike lane. Now, there are signs every 10 ft that there’s no stopping on the bike lane, but every day I find at least one car parked there with blinkers on. Usually, I just ignore it and go around them.

But one car was especially brazen with his carelessness, so this biker decided to do something about it.

Yesterday was not one of those days. A red Prius was parked on the bike lane with the driver sitting inside talking on the phone. I decided not to ignore it this time.

The biker made their distaste quite known.

I waited in front of him until he was ready to leave, and I got on the main lane doing 5 mph. He was stuck behind me the whole time, honking for about a mile. There’s no room to pass if I’m centered on the main lane with my bike.

That’ll show the jerk.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some entitled people just need to be reminded that the rules do, in fact, apply to them.

This commenter thinks of another way to get the driver’s attention.

Bikes and cars: Can they ever just coexist peacefully??

Both parties need to learn to use the roads responsibly.

Maybe next time this driver will think twice before blocking the bike lane… but probably not.

