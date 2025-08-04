Employee Tried To Help A Kid In A Hospital, And They Told An Oversight Manager About What Was Going On There When They Got Shut Down

If you don’t listen to the people who work under you, you’re eventually going to have a whole lot of problems.

Enjoy bankruptcy! “After my latest malicious compliance in an IT department, I decided that I no longer wanted to work in IT. Instead, I got a job working with institutionalized young people (an open institution, so not the truly broken kids), because SURELY people who worked with messed up kids would be better listeners. After about a month there, I was absolutely certain that one of the kids had a wrong diagnosis, and the medication he was on was making everything worse for him.

I brought this up at a meeting, and was instantly shot down because I had no formal relevant education (my position was as assistant), and never mind the fact that I have the actual diagnosis this kid was supposed to have, and they knew that. I got shut down HARD, and the only other decent person there explained it to me later, as the same internal politics and power plays as everywhere else. Well, ****. Two weeks later we had mandatory external oversight come by. This required us to go through all the kids, updates, treatment plans etc. and when this kid came up it was crickets all around.

Boss pulls up his file, and behold, there’s no mention of my remarks from the meeting. Boss words a request for more information poorly, which I can’t directly translate from Danish, but it’s more or less “if there’s anything relevant that she should know” and I think the file being incomplete is relevant, so I tell him that. Stares all around.

External Oversight lady asks, so I tell her. It happens to be her area of expertise. She orders the kid taken of his meds, and a week later he’s much better (still a messed up kid, but at least not drugged up to his eyeballs). I get fired for not being loyal (since I was still in the trial period no reason was needed, but that’s my guess), but as I’m packing up my stuff, the kid comes running and hugs me. I don’t know what ended up happening to him, but a few years later I found out the company running that place went bankrupt. Guess who didn’t get a lot of kids assigned to them after missing the most obvious of issues.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

