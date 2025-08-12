Entitled Customer Was Denied An Extra Avocado, So He Lashed Out By Photographing The Employee Without Her Permission

In the age of smartphones, having your photo taken without consent has become an unsettling yet common reality.

Most people brush it off, but for one retail worker, the experience crossed a line. What started as a petty food complaint quickly turned into something far more personal.

Keep reading to find out how it all went down.

Angry Customer Took a Picture of Me Recently, a customer was unsatisfied with the amount of avocado on his sandwich. He chose to express this by marching back up to the counter, cutting off the person who was being helped, and demanding more.

The employee was having none of this childish behavior.

I called him down to the end of the counter, had a look, and told him it was the correct portion. He got aggressive with me, but I just repeated myself that he got the correct portion. He stormed back to his seat, and I assumed that was the end of it.

But unfortunately, she couldn’t have been more wrong.

I see him taking a picture of his sandwich and typing on his phone a lot, so I figure he’s going to make a complaint. So be it. I don’t always get along with my company, but they’re good about backing us up when it comes to unreasonable customers.

Then his actions start to get more invasive.

Then I see him taking my picture. This makes me very uncomfortable, because I don’t know why. He doesn’t need it for a complaint. I don’t know this guy, I don’t know what sort of person he is.

She doesn’t let this slide.

So I call him out, ask him if he’s taking my picture. He says yes. I tell him it’s very rude to take pictures of people without asking. He doesn’t seem to care.

She decides to demonstrate just how uncool this is.

I hold up my phone and ask if I can take a picture of him. He says no—so I put my phone away. Because I know firsthand how uncomfortable it is to have someone take your picture that you don’t know.

Luckily, her bosses had her back, but she still found herself shook up.

He did wind up complaining to corporate, but they blew it off because I gave them the head’s up that this guy was crazy. I mean… trying to bully and intimidate me over $0.75 of food? He was there with his wife and kid. How does an adult act that way?

All of this over seventy-five cents? Just unacceptable.

This employee did exactly the right thing by giving corporate the heads up.

This behavior gets some customers rightfully banned from ever entering the store again.

Some people grow up physically, but not mentally.

“Treat people how you want to be treated” is always a good rule of thumb.

Dealing with rude customers is practically part of the job, but this behavior feels like it just crosses a line.

Everyone has their right to privacy, even at work.

