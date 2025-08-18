“Fashionably Divorced” TikTokker Said That The Way Men Walk Says A Lot About How They Feel About Their Partners

Well, this is interesting…

A woman who goes by the handle “Fashionably Divorced” on TikTok posted a video and told viewers why she thinks how a man walks when he’s with partner says a lot about how he feels about her.

The woman told viewers, “Small things husbands do to show their wives they don’t care. Here’s another thing that men do to show the women in their lives they don’t actually care about them.”

She continued, “They will walk ahead of you in most cases. This is something my husband did a lot, and when I would ask him to slow down ’cause I would be like nearly running to keep up with him, he would always tell me, ‘You walk too slow, walk faster.’ One time, very early in our marriage, he actually bought me a pair of shoes that were designed to help people walk faster.”

The woman then said, “He said, ‘Oh, maybe you’ll be finally able to keep up with me.’ I’m 5’4″, he was 5’8″ or 5’9″, like his legs are longer, his pace is, you know, his stride is longer than mine. He just refused to slow down.”

She continued, “And he would do this everywhere, even if we were in unfamiliar places. One time we were on vacation in Key West and he kept walking ahead of me, and I asked him, like, ‘Can you slow down please, can you slow down?’ And he wouldn’t.”

The TikTokker added, “I’m not walking, dawdling, but I’m walking and looking around at stuff because I’ve never been there before. And finally I just let him keep going and I kept walking at my pace and a couple of times I would stop and see if he would look back.”

She then said, “Now he kept going. And then I slowed down, slowed down, he kept going and then I finally just crossed the street to see if he would notice. And the whole time I’m keeping my eyes on him to see like at what point is he going to notice?”

The woman said it took her husband ten minutes before he turned around to see if she was still with him.

She explained, “Then he finally spotted me on the other side of the street. I waved to him and then he turned around and kept going.”

The TikTokker added, “If they just won’t walk with you and no matter what refuse to slow down, they don’t care about you.”

Well, that’s certainly an interesting perspective!

