Adult Daughter Has Really Tried To Like Her Father’s Girlfriend For Two Years, But She Is Truly Unlikeable

When your parents start dating other people, it can be a weird situation for everyone involved.

And whether you’re an adult or a child, it can be really uncomfortable to deal with – but as long as your parent is happy, that’s all that matters.

This is, of course, is all easier if the person they’re dating is nice, someone that you can feel at home with.

Because when the opposite is true, as the woman in this story found out, it can put everyone in a very awkward situation.

WIBTA if I tell my father I don’t like his girlfriend? I am a 25 year old woman, and my father is in his 50s. He has a girlfriend, let’s call her Amanda, who is in her 40s – and I don’t like her. It’s not like she did anything to me. It’s more like her overall vibe.

She rarely talks to me when we all meet, and when she does, she interrupts me mid word which is so annoying. She’s an immigrant to my country (we’re based in Europe) and she speaks my language alongside her native tongue – she also speaks English. However, when me or my boyfriend are at their place, she all of a sudden stops talking our language and switches to her native one, talking to my father only as if expecting he’d translate. And yet I know she speaks our language, she studies in it, she uses it daily.

When she doesn’t do that, she sits with her nose in her phone ignoring everything and everyone, acting like we’re bothering her with our presence – even when she’s a guest at someone else’s home! Another thing is the way my father behaves when she’s around. When she’s not there, he’s relaxed, we can joke around. When she’s with us he’s tense, it’s like he’s on edge and can’t even relax, all of a sudden he stops joking, it’s like she sucks the life out of him!

Last Christmas, my father and I were supposed to open gifts just the two of us. Then Amanda tagged along. I got him something I knew he’d enjoy, I didn’t get her a gift, and she wasn’t getting me one either. So he opens the gift, no emotion whatsoever, while she’s just standing, refusing to sit, staring at us. It’s overall awkward – I didn’t even expect her to come and I’m just sitting in awkward silence in my own home because my dad keeps talking to her, ignoring me completely.

Another example is when he screamed at a uni student, and I mean literally screamed, because the guy didn’t fully close the cafe door and it bothered Amanda. It was my favourite cafe, we almost got kicked out, I still can’t show my face there in shame. There a lot more situations, small and big ones. I wouldn’t even bother telling him I don’t like her, but he insists on taking her with him everywhere. She’s ruined countless birthdays, holidays and outings with her sour mood. Every time my dad wants to come and I learn he wants to bring Amanda, I have to pretend I’m busy or whatever.

I’m exhausted of this charade. I want nothing to do with her, I do not want her in my home, I don’t want to spend time with her and I don’t want her ruining any more of my special occasions. And yes, I know it’s childish, but I love celebrating my birthday, I hate the fact that for the second year in a row she’s made my birthday all about herself – I’m not letting her pull that stunt again. But here’s the thing, I do have autism, I’m still learning social cues and what is and isn’t appropriate. Would it be wrong for me to tell my dad I don’t like his girlfriend? WIBTA?

Sure, it’s her father’s choice who he is in a relationship with – but this woman is an adult and doesn’t have to be involved in anything to do with them if she doesn’t want to be.

The status quo is horrible, so by politely explaining to her father how she feels at least she can set her stock out and it will be understandable why she keeps ducking out of situations where Amanda is present.

If her father understands, he can help to mitigate the situation – or at least she will know that Amanda (who seems to be controlling this woman’s father) is wearing the trousers.

This can’t be allowed to continue.

