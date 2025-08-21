Friend Backed Out Of A European Trip At The Last Minute, Then Demanded An Airbnb Refund, And Got Angry When She Didn’t Get It

Vacations are meant to be fun. That is, until someone drops out and expects the group to eat the cost.

So, what would you do if a friend backed out of a long-planned trip right before departure, and then demanded her share of the Airbnb money back? Would you cover the loss to save the friendship? Or would you stand your ground and let the chips fall where they may?

In today’s story, a group of friends find themselves facing this very decision and opts for the latter. Here’s the full story.

AITA for not refunding friends share of Airbnb? She cancelled at the last minute. We had 4 Airbnb bookings for our European vacation, for a total of 22 nights. Our friend cancelled at the last minute and now wants a refund for her share of the Airbnb. We booked larger Airbnbs to accommodate her being the fifth person.

Unfortunately, refunds were not an option.

If we had canceled, we wouldn’t have received any money back. I can’t believe this will ruin a friendship. However, it’s on her for cancelling. AITA?

Eek! Situations like this never end well.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person would make her try to cancel and then rebook for the rest of them.

For this reader, she shouldn’t get it back either way.

According to this person, they should just say no.

Here’s a good point.

She did this to herself. If Airbnb won’t refund the charges, then she’s out of luck, and her friends shouldn’t refund her either.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.