Friend Keeps Criticizing Her Stay-At-Home-Mom Lifestyle, So She Snaps and Says Maybe She’s Just Jealous No One Sticks Around

They’ve been friends since school, but their lives took very different paths—one settled down with a husband and kids, while the other stayed single and focused on her career.

Lately, though, one “friend’s” constant jabs at the other’s stay-at-home-mom lifestyle pushed things a little too far…right in the middle of a girls’ night out.

Read on for the story.

AITA for implying that my friend is jealous and bitter after she keeps giving me “advice”? I (f24) have a long time friend, we went to school together and we continued being friends after graduation. I don’t have any issue with her or her lifestyle, the problem is that she does have an issue with mine. I’ve been dating my first bf since we were fourteen, we got married when we were 19, we currently have two children together. On the other hand, my friend has dated a lot of guys, has no children and she’s focusing on her career.

Polar opposites.

I think that’s amazing and that’s what most of my friends are doing. However, this friend is always sh****ng on me because I’m a sahm, she’s always trying to get me to go out to party with her (which btw I never liked and she knows it), or get me to drink alcohol which I can’t because I have a baby. She always says I will regret ruining my youth when I’m older and over all being negative about my lifestyle.

None of her business.

Last Saturday I went out to eat with my friends, including her of course. She started with her usual comments about how weird it is to see me without a baby, that my clothes looks good without baby spit on it, that my husband let me off the leash for that night, etc. I was honestly in a bad mood already and I think I may have over reacted.I told her to cut it off because I’m tired of her always b*****ng about what I do with my life. She got defensive and said she’s just giving me advice because she wants the best for me.

Sure, sure.

I told her I’m good and she should just shut up. She told me to not look for her when my husband eventually leaves me with a lot of children and no career. I told her that if she’s bitter because no man wants to spend more than one night with her that’s not my fault.

Oof.

I regret telling her that since she told me she’s struggling with finding a stable partner and I regret the argument entirely. She left and our other friends kind of took my side then, but I think they just did that because I was there and she wasn’t. My husband took my side, but it’s not making me feel better. I’m also very embarrassed since I never had an argument in the middle of a public place like that, I feel like I did a lot of mistakes that day. On the other hand, I’m still upset with her behaviour…

Redditors were torn between her frustration and her delivery.

Some agreed: NTA, and passive-aggressive “advice” isn’t helpful, it’s hurtful.

But some voted that everyone was in the wrong.

And here’s why…

When judgment meets bitterness and tempers flare in public—maybe nobody took the high road here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.