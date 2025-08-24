Friend Kept Flirting With Her Boyfriend For Months, So She Finally Snapped At A Party And Said What Everyone Else Was Thinking

Some people just don’t know when to stop.

So, what would you do if a friend kept making moves on your boyfriend, even after you made it clear he was taken? Would you let it go to avoid the drama? Or would you speak up and let her know exactly how you feel?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself dealing with this very situation and reaches her breaking point. Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for telling someone that my man wouldn’t touch her with a ten foot pole I know the title sounds crazy, but I, 22 F, and my bf, 24 M, met through a mutual friend. We are now part of the same friend group. We have a friend named Shelly (25 F) whom I’ve never been close to, and neither has my bf. She hangs out with our group and is closer to some other friends. However, from the moment that I introduced him as my boyfriend, she has acted super weird. Flirting with him about random things, changing outfits, or putting on makeup suddenly when she hears he is coming over, just showing up at our apartment when I’m gone at work.

They both thought her behavior was very weird.

We have both thought it was very weird, and recently, at a party, I started talking to her. She ended up bringing up my boyfriend, and about how lucky I was to be with him. I thought this was weird, but I don’t really like her, so I just ignored it. However, she decided she wanted to play spin the bottle and grabbed my bf’s arm to pull him over to play. He shrugged her off and walked over to me with like a “what’s her deal” look. She started pouting and saying how it’s just a game and that everyone should play regardless of their relationship.

Frustrated, she let her know exactly how she felt.

I had had enough and was pretty wasted at this point, so I quoted a Gypsy Rose Blanchard quote that was popular on TikTok and said to her, “My man wouldn’t touch you so with a ten-foot pole.” Everyone laughed, and she seemed embarrassed, but I was happy to finally stand up to her. The next day, I had friends laughing at me and texting me about it. All my friends and my boyfriend think it was fine of me to say, especially after everything. But she has left every group chat, blocked me on everything, and sent a message to my boyfriend basically explaining how my words hurt her. AITA?

Wow! That girl has some nerve.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person thinks she should grow a backbone.

According to this reader, she should be blocked.

Here’s someone who would’ve treated her worse.

As this comment explains, she embarrassed herself.

It took her long enough! Most people wouldn’t have let it go on that long before they put her in her place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.