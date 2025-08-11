Friend Of The Bride & Groom Played A Long, Obnoxious Video At A Wedding Reception, So He Told The DJ To Turn It Off And Play Music

Why do some people think it’s okay to hijack someone else’s wedding and make it all about themselves?

AITA for telling the DJ at a friend’s wedding reception to cut the video? “I (33M) was officiating my friend’s wedding (30s). It was a civil ceremony so wasn’t like any religious tying of knots. And it was great, which continued into the reception – there were food, drinks, speeches, the works.

Then about an hour in, we were suddenly asked to sit at our tables because the bride’s friend & groom’s sister announced they were going to play a video they produced. So in principle we all knew it was coming – we were all asked to record a message for the couple, and indeed, we assumed the video would be just a lightly edited compilation of those messages. 10 minutes or so? Oh how wrong we were, how very wrong…

So every 3rd message or so was interrupted by a message from either the friend or the sister. They grew longer & more elaborate, but also… very boring? Oh hey, here’s the sister going down a slide. Here’s the brother driving a car… Now they’re at an amusement park! It’s a jet ski! And each elaborate shot ended with one of the two looking at the camera going “congratulations! We love you!”.

This felt a little egocentric, and not about the bride & groom at all. And it dragged ON – the thing lasted like 20 minutes, and the crowd was getting restless. But hey – it was finally over, right? WRONG. Oh no, when the messages were over, and the “credits” rolled, it was suddenly time for a skit! And by skit I mean a terrible pilot episode of a sitcom that never had any right to exist. The sister & friend were pretending to be the couple, and there were… jokes? I think? It was hell. I was in hell. I was paying for my sins. I was being punished for watching Friends one too many times.

At minute 38 of this hell I, slightly intoxicated, got up, walked up to the DJ, and went “No! That’s enough! Cut it! Play music!” The DJ seemed genuinely relieved to be given the go ahead, and as the music started playing, the groom’s sister ran up to me going “No! What did you do?! There were only 15 minutes left!” to which my reply was “Are you kidding me?! ANOTHER 15 minutes?! Hell no!” and went off to dance. According to my friend the sister tried to get the DJ to resume the video, but by this point the dance floor was packed and she flat out refused, God bless her. So now my friend’s sister refuses to attend any event to which I am invited, but honestly? Screw her. Taking over the entire wedding with that video nightmare? She had it coming. Still – my friend agrees the video was absolutely unhinged, but says I should have just endured, and not have been so rude to her, which IMO she earned with her magnum opus of ****. AITA?”

