Anxious Owner Worries About Leaving Her Dog at Daycare—Then a Hilarious Text Changes Everything

It’s only natural for people to get a big worried when they drop off their dogs at daycare for the first time.

Will their pooch fit in?

Are they going to be scared?

A TikTokker made a post about how she was worried about her dog Nash adjusted on his first day away from home.

Nash’s owner wrote in text overlay, “Dropped my dog off at daycare and was worried all day, so I caved and checked in…”

Who can blame her for feeling that way, right?

The next slide in the post showed a screenshot of the text message.

It reads, “Hello! I was just checking in to see if Nash has settled in and gotten more comfortable at daycare yet? Thank you!”

She was about to get her response…

And we loved it!

A worker at the daycare center sent a picture of Nash jumping into the air with his tongue hanging out.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Safe to say he was enjoying himself.”

The worker added, “He has definitely settled in, haha! It didn’t take him long and I think he zoomied in the same circle for about 30 minutes.”

The video’s caption reads, “All stress went out the door after that.”

This pooch is going to want to go to that daycare place every day now!

You can see the post HERE.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

It’s safe to say that he settled in pretty quickly…