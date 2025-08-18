Golfer Hit A Ball Into A Homeowner’s Yard, But He Thinks That’s What You Sign Up For in The Neighborhood

When my dad was in high school, he was standing behind a friend of his who was about the take a golf swing.

His friend, unaware of my dad’s position, swung back quickly and broke his jaw with the club.

It was a grizzly ordeal I heard about a bunch of times as a kid, and it was probably enough on its own to kind of put me off the idea of golf.

In that situation, maybe my dad was standing too close, but what if your house is on the golf course? Is it your fault that your house is too close?

Let’s read this story to see one golfer’s perspective.

AITA: Hit some guys house while golfing Playing golf, sliced my drive into some guy’s house, hit the vinyl and landed in his yard. No big deal right? I jump over his 2’ fence and look for my ball. No, I’m not going to play it out of his yard, but I want it back.

The home owner was not feeling quite so chill about it.

Dude comes out raising his voice about hitting his house and how his kids could’ve been out there or hit his window or whatever. He tells me to get out of his yard, that my ball is his ball now. Okay, whatever, it is his yard after all. But I don’t think I’m on the wrong. I’ve literally put a window out doing the same thing (years ago, in high school) and just kept playing like nothing happened.

Ok but…that’s bad, though. You shouldn’t have done that.

My wife says I’m an [jerk] for hitting the guy’s house and he has a right to be [angry]. Also, I’m [a jerk] for putting out a window years earlier. I say that’s what you sign up for living on a golf course. I should know, I grew up living in a house on a golf course. Stuff happens. Am I the [jerk]?

Who was in the wrong here, the homeowner or the golfer?

Let’s see what the score is in the comments on Reddit:

This person points out the real problem.

Why did you think breaking a window and just walking away was fine?

What’s goin’ on with you?

Get a new hobby.

This is not par for the course.

