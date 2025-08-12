Got A Lot Of Mouths To Feed? This Under-20-Dollar McDonald’s Pack Might Hit The Spot!
by Ben Auxier
Nothing is cheap anymore. Even cheap stuff isn’t cheap.
But buying in bulk, more or less, is still a pretty good option.
Like in this video from TikTok user @megancaceres285:
“So, brought my son with me today for where I had to go, and he was a little hungry.”
“I really don’t like stopping at McDonald’s but this is such a good deal, and so cute, it’s only like less than $20, and you get four fries two Big Macs and two cheeseburgers.”
“And a 10 piece chicken nuggets. Not a bad gig guys.”
@megancaceres285
@McDonald’s #mcdonalds #mcdonaldssecrets #fastfood #foodie #creatorsearchinsights Who knew McDonalds had a family meal deal?
What’s the name of the game?
Prices and participation may vary.
It’s a revolution!
They may VERY vary.
I would definitely buy this for the family that I have and not eat it all myself over a couple of days in my apartment, no sir, I would never do that.
