Got A Lot Of Mouths To Feed? This Under-20-Dollar McDonald’s Pack Might Hit The Spot!

by Ben Auxier

A family meal pack from McDonald's

Nothing is cheap anymore. Even cheap stuff isn’t cheap.

But buying in bulk, more or less, is still a pretty good option.

Like in this video from TikTok user @megancaceres285:

A family meal pack from McDonald's

“So, brought my son with me today for where I had to go, and he was a little hungry.”

A family meal pack from McDonald's

“I really don’t like stopping at McDonald’s but this is such a good deal, and so cute, it’s only like less than $20, and you get four fries two Big Macs and two cheeseburgers.”

A family meal pack from McDonald's

“And a 10 piece chicken nuggets. Not a bad gig guys.”

@McDonald’s #mcdonalds #mcdonaldssecrets #fastfood #foodie #creatorsearchinsights Who knew McDonalds had a family meal deal?

What’s the name of the game?

Prices and participation may vary.

It’s a revolution!

They may VERY vary.

I would definitely buy this for the family that I have and not eat it all myself over a couple of days in my apartment, no sir, I would never do that.

