A Group Of Men Came In The Ice Cream Shop And Made Inappropriate Comments, So The Manager Kicked Them Out

There’s a fine line between harmless fun and disrespectful remarks.
Imagine being the manager at a busy fast food restaurant. If rude customers said inappropriate things to your teenage employees, would you try to ignore the comments, or would you defend your employees?
This female manager at Dairy Queen supervises employees who are mainly teenage girls.
A group of older men came in and started harassing them, so she snapped and told the men to leave.
Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.
Check out the full story below for more details.
AITA for telling a group of people to get out and not come back?
I (21F) am a manager at a Dairy Queen.
I am the only female night manager, and the other two night managers are males. This will be relevant in a bit.
This incident happened today.
A group of male customers went in and started yelling.
We were super busy because three softball games ended at 7 pm, and we got packed.
A group of guys had come in and immediately started yelling about how the counters were a mess.
Keep in mind we were in the middle of a rush.
I politely asked them to stop because we were in the middle of a rush and trying to complete orders.
They started mocking this woman and berating her employees.
Then they started mimicking and mocking me.
At one point, they had started saying that we were girls, and it’s our job to keep things clean and tidy.
Then, they turned to my female employees and told them that they needed to learn how to clean because how were they supposed to take care of a husband and kids in the future?
She snapped and told them to stop.
Now, my employees are 16-year-olds, and the group of guys were 25 and older.
After the last of the guys got their ice cream, they started up with their comments again.
I snapped and said that they needed to stop because what they were telling my employees was really inappropriate.
She also told them to leave and never come back.
One guy told me that he works in fast food, and that’s how he talks to his female coworkers all the time.
The others agreed.
So, I yelled and told all of them to get out and never come back because I would not serve them again.
My employees have been thanking me non-stop for sticking up for them.
She learned that one of the men even followed some girls into the bathroom.
Apparently, comments like that have been thrown at them in the past, and their male managers would tell them “boys will be boys” and they’re “just joking.”
And to top it off, I found out one of those guys tried to follow one of my employees as well as a female customer, who was 16, into the bathroom.
But she wants to know whether what she did was right.
Some of my regular customers are telling me that I was in the right for telling the group to get out and that if they came back I would not serve them.
Others are telling me I was wrong, and that the boys were just joking around and being boys.
So I’m looking for some perspective. Was I the jerk?
Defending your employees never makes you the jerk.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This person gives their honest opinion.
This user agrees that she has the right to refuse service.
Well done, says this person.
Here’s a helpful suggestion from this person.
And finally, a short but meaningful lesson.
A great manager protects their team.
