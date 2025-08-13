He Asked If She’d Get Pregnant While She Was Still In School, But She Called His View Ignorant And She’s Thinking Of Leaving Him

Some conversations open your eyes to who someone really is, and sometimes, that changes everything.

What would you do if your partner casually suggested you give up your education for a baby and then got upset when you called him ignorant? Would you try to smooth things over? Or would you step back and reconsider the whole relationship?

In the following article, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for calling my boyfriend “ignorant” during a pregnancy and career conversation, and now wanting to break up with him? So, my boyfriend and I were having a conversation when he asked me, “What if I already have a career and you’re still studying? Would you let me get you pregnant?” I told him no, and he replied, “Why? You could just go back to school again.” That really upset me. I told him that pregnancy and raising a child aren’t things you can just “pause” your life for and go back like nothing happened.

After not speaking for two days, he still couldn’t see her point of view.

He said, “Yeah, I understand,” and then ended the convo because he had chores to do. I said, “No, you don’t understand,” and I added that he was being ignorant, not as an insult, but because he genuinely seemed unaware of how hard it would be for me as a woman. He got offended, and we didn’t talk for two days. When we finally did, he said I shouldn’t have called him ignorant and that I should’ve just corrected him. I explained that I didn’t mean it in a mean way, but just that he lacked awareness. Still, he focused more on being hurt by what I said rather than recognizing how his words hurt me. I ended up being the one to apologize just to make peace.

Now, she’s considering leaving him, even though they’ve been together for two years.

Now, we’re not talking again for another two days. And it’s making me rethink a lot of things. Like… how is it so easy for him not to talk to me for days? Why doesn’t he try to fix things between us? I remember him once saying he chased after his ex and even sent voice messages to get her back. Yet with me, the girl who’s been with him for two years, he seems okay with not fixing things. That stings. Now I’m seriously thinking of breaking up with him — not just because of the pregnancy talk, but because of how he deals with conflict, invalidates my feelings, and makes it seem like I’m just “starting arguments.” And now he’s calling me shallow for even considering breaking up over this whole thing. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why her feelings are hurt.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit suggest that she do.

According to this reader, he’ll chase her the same when she breaks up with him.

In other words, this person thinks he’s gaslighting her.

Yes, that’s where it sounds like the bar is at.

This reader feels he’s not mature enough for a relationship.

She needs to dump him. Apparently, things are always going to be one-sided with him, and she deserves better.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.