He Cheated, Lied, And Used Her As A Therapist, So She Told His Mom The Truth And Walked Away For Good

Being the bigger person only works when the other person stops taking advantage of you.

Imagine finding out your fiancé was cheating, then having him treat you like his personal support system while he played house with someone new. Would you go along with it for the sake of helping? Or would you speak up and protect your peace?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation with her ex. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my ex’s mom the truth about his affair and refusing to keep cleaning up his messes? So my (38F) ex-fiancé (54M)—let’s call him “Kevin”—cheated on me with a woman I’ll call “Olessia.” It wasn’t a drunken mistake. It was a months-long emotional and physical affair that he gaslit me over, tried to downplay (because pickleball always goes till 3 am amirite?), and then pretended was totally fine because “technically” we were on a break (we weren’t I was just not “meeting his ‘needs as a man’”). After I found out and left, he still leaned on me like I was his therapist. He came crying to me about his life, his kid, his guilt, and his Olessia drama. Like a fool, I answered. He even sent me Olessia’s breakup text when they finally ended, as if I were his crisis counselor instead of the woman he cheated on.

Just when she thought he might’ve learned, he gets involved with another woman.

But it gets worse. Recently, he flew to another city to play stepdad to a single mom and her 7-year-old son. I warned him it was delusional, especially since he can’t even parent his actual child, and that his own daughter already carries the emotional burden of having no stable role models.

He blocked me.

Tired of her reputation being tarnished, she told his mother the truth.

So I did what I felt was the only thing left: I told his mother the truth. The full truth. That he cheated. That I left. That he manipulated me for months after. That his fantasy of playing house with someone else’s kid was pure escapism, and I wouldn’t cover for him anymore. Now he’s saying I betrayed him and that I made him look bad to his mom. That I should’ve stayed silent and let him rewrite the narrative. His mom is upset—but frankly, I’m sick and tired of being called the “bad guy” by his sister, his ex-wife, pretty much everyone, because they don’t know what he put me through with his delusional, toxic infatuations with me and all the other women he triangulated me with. AITA?

Wow! He sure backed her into a corner on this one.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

This person would’ve spilled the beans right after the affair happened.

As this person points out, she’s only wrong if she allows it to go on.

Here’s someone who thinks he should know better at his age.

This reader dealt with a similar situation.

That’s a lot to carry around. She did the right thing and should rest easy knowing many others would’ve done the same thing.

