He Ended A Rocky Seven-Year Relationship, But His Ex Sent Him A Breakup Bill Demanding Reimbursement

Some relationships don’t end with closure, but with confusion — and in this wacky story, invoices.

One man thought he had called it quits with his ex, so he never expected to be hit with a hefty bill for “emotional damages”.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for not agreeing to compensate my ex? My ex and I had a rocky relationship for the past 7 years. We have been on and off despite trying to rekindle and work things out. We broke up many times and got back, but finally I decided it was enough and called it quits. She told me she was done playing games and I assumed it was over.

But it wasn’t over quite yet.

I went away for vacation and she was texting me asking where I was, etc. Long story short, she found out I was with someone else and said I cheated on her. I told her I was single and it was just “he said, she said.”

Soon she approached him with quite the surprise.

During the week I wanted to give her belongings back but was confronted with a “bill” from her. She advised all the times we went on vacation where she had to chip in for hotels, I had to pay her back. Her reasoning was if I paid for hotels to be with another woman, then I should have paid for her time as well.

But he paid for more than his fair share during the relationship.

Mind you, all the airfares, food, and other accommodations I paid for. She had credit card debt, tuition, and taxes owed, which I paid for. I did not ask for a single dime.

She wasn’t interested in hearing this.

When I told her I would not pay for past expenses, she said I owed her as a man. A woman should not have to pay for anything. All the times I was with her, it was my obligation as a man to provide.

Then she threatened to take it all to court.

She said “legally” I owe her trauma and a judge would rule in her favor. After some confusion, I told her I would not pay. She said she would take further necessary steps. AITA for refusing to compensate her?

It’s a relationship, not a business partnership.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter finds the ex’s expectations waaaay out of line.

In short, she’s SOL here.

It’s becoming clearer each day that he dodged a major bullet here.

If she needs a court of law to tell her she’s in the wrong, then so be it.

He wasn’t about to let guilt or threats control him, especially considering he didn’t do anything wrong here.

Sure, breakups are painful, but they shouldn’t come with a bill.

