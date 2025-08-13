He Got Home From A Trip Hours Late And Claimed He Came Straight Back, But When His Wife Checked Their Car’s Tracker, She Caught Him Lying

Some people don’t mind a little white lie. Others would rather have the full story, even if it causes a bit of tension.

So, what would you do if your partner insisted he drove straight home from a trip, but you knew there was an easy way to check? Would you just let it go? Or would you look into it and confront him about the truth?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this very predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for checking the location of our car and catching my husband in a lie? My husband was vague about what time he’d be back from a work trip, even though I knew his conference would wrap up in the early afternoon, and I told him I’d like to spend the evening together. He got home very late (after midnight). I asked him if he made any stops on the way home, and he told me he didn’t. I checked the device in his car that our insurance company uses to verify safe driving, and saw that he made two stops along the way, both at houses (so not gas stations or anything).

Upset, he destroyed the device for good.

I confronted him about lying to me, but didn’t tell him how I knew. All our cars have had the trackers for at least 10 years, and we both have access to the app to look up driving history. I check the app routinely to also see our son’s driving activity, and there has never been an expectation of privacy. He admitted to making the stops and lying to me about it, but he didn’t apologize for getting home so late. A couple of days later, he told me that he was setting a new “boundary” and that having a device tracking his car wasn’t okay. He removed the device and trashed it.

She can’t understand why it’s such a big deal to him.

We argued about it, and I said I’m not ok with him unilaterally deciding to change something we’ve been doing for years on a car that is a joint resource and that will cost us money (by losing the discount we get from insurance). He said that I was wrong for invading his privacy, and he absolutely would not allow it anymore. But he has not been able to explain WHY it’s a problem for me to know where our car is at any given time. We’re in an ENM relationship, so fidelity isn’t an issue. I neither know nor care what he was doing at those stops, whether or not they involved other women. AITA?

Yikes! The whole thing does sound very suspicious.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about what her husband did.

Either one of these could be true.

This reader would figure out who lives there.

Here’s someone who thinks she may play a role in it all.

For this person, none of it is okay.

He has nothing to lie about if they’re already in an open relationship. There must be more to it.

