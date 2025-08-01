He Put In Half The Money For An Expensive Gift, But When It Came Time To Open it, He Didn’t Get Any Credit

‘Tis better to give than to receive.

It’s the thought that counts.

We’ve got all sorts of helpful cliches about gifts to pull from.

But is there one that deals with THIS situation yet?

Check it out and see what you think.

AITA for sharing how I contributed to a gift? My friend celebrated his birthday a few days ago. His girlfriend reached out to me for gift advice because we share the same hobby. I knew exactly what he wanted and shared it with her. However, it was too expensive for her and she asked if there was something cheaper she could get Unfortunately, I couldn’t think of anything cause if it was in her budget and he wanted it, he probably would have purchased it for himself already. I offered to split the cost with her and she accepted. It was more than I was planning to spend, but he’s a good friend and I knew it was exactly what he wanted so I splurged a bit.

Sounds like a splendid idea so far! But then the day came…

When his birthday rolled around, it turned out his girlfriend didn’t give me any credit for the gift. She did not put my name anywhere on the bag or card. Even when he asked how she knew she kinda just brushed it off with a joke “I know you better than you know yourself”. I was annoyed and clarified to everyone how she actually got the gift – that I picked it out and paid for half of it. His girlfriend got quiet and didn’t say much.

Was he in the right or in the wrong?

Some people told me afterwards I’m [a jerk] for putting her on the spot. I don’t really feel like she was entitled to discretion when she was well aware of my contribution. I would have been fine with her taking all credit if I didn’t pay for half of it, but I didn’t get my friend anything else because of what I spent on her gift for him. So, AITA?

Check out what the comments had to say:

Lies and lies of omission are all lies.

Seriously, who does this?

Unheard of stuff, especially with you standing right there.

It does smell like a lot of manipulation.

How rude.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.