He Was Fed Up With A Lunch Thief, So His Doctor Prescribed Advice That Would Reveal All
It’s sad how many times people steal their coworkers’ lunches from the fridge.
And it can be nearly impossible to catch the culprit.
But one employee discovered a creative way to get revenge.
Lunch thief’s just desserts
Years ago, I had a lunch thief.
About the 12th time complaining to HR about people stealing my lunch (mandatory reporting every 3rd or 4th instance) i was seething not a darn thing was being done and I still had to go buy something to eat.
I was complaining about it to my doctor at the yearly check up and he got a smile saying “You are constipated then?” I was dumb and said “No, why?” he wrote me a prescription for some intense laxative with instructions to “Mix it in with your meal for maximum affect.” At that point I knew the plan.
The effect wasn’t straightforward.
I wish I could say they **** their pants but no, they ate my sandwich with special avocado sauce. About an hour after lunch i went to HR and reported 2 things: 1, my lunch was stolen again and 2, my medication was stolen.
HR “So you got hit by the lunch thief again and your medicine was in the bag?” Me “Yes i have had some digestive problems and my doctor prescribed a powerful laxative and advised me to mix it in with my mid day meal.”
HR going white “You what?” Me smiling “I mixed in a prescription grade laxative with my food per doctor’s orders.”
The capture was epic.
Being that stealing prescribed medication is a criminal offence the police were called and found the lead man from a department over absolutely ******** his brains out. He was furious and accused me of poisoning his food. I asked, “At which point did you get the idea that food was for you? Now I no longer have my medication I was prescribed for my condition.”
It was about this time he knew he messed up and shut his mouth until he got a lawyer, or so I’m told (small town). One of my buddies from high school took his position. I can make and eat my hoagies and I have no clue where lunch thief went after his fines and community service.
