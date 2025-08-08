Helping A Family Member Get A Job Where You Work Is Nice, But Sometimes They Refuse To Work Hard And Make You Look Bad

When you have worked hard and built a good career for yourself, it can be good to help your loved ones follow a similar path.

What would you do if you helped your cousin get an entry level job at the company where you work, but he didn’t like it and refused to work hard, expecting that he would have the same pay and benefits as you from the beginning?

That is the situation that the man in this story is in, so he wants to stop helping his family members at all.

Is he overreacting? Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for deciding to no longer being taken advantage of by family? I (34M) have been working in the same place for the last 14 years and have made my way up the ladder. A year ago I managed to get my cousin (32M) a job starting off low entry like I did, as my mother and aunt requested.

The job is very physically demanding and the people he’s currently working with really suck but I told my family that this would be where he starts. We all thought it would be a good way to both shape him and get his foot in the door. I’ve done everything I can to make him look good and defend any shortcomings he’s had while there. Today I was told he’s looking to get out. It’s been one year and he was most definitely not the best worker and I’ve done everything I can to make him stick it out as the job gets easier (less grunt work & a lot more money) the longer you stay there. I can truly say that I’ve done everything in my power to guide him into being a better man through the experiences here at our job because along with work, we as a family are all doing our best to get him into shape and mold him into taking life more seriously and to push him into maturity.

He claims that “The works sucks (it’s physically labor), The people suck (nobody’s there to be his friend, The money is OK but not the best (he hasn’t paid his dues), they over look him (it’s been a year). With all these complaints he’s been looking for something that works less hours a week and is far less work. Where we work currently is a union job but you have to pay your dues. Did he expect for me to hand over my job/money? Why was it ok that I got to suffer through it but the family pats him on the back to comfort him? Why is it always me that has to make something happen? Should I just stop trying to be the man they need me to be? AITAH?

