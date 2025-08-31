Her Aunt And Uncle Who Raised Her, But Took In Foster Children And Made Her Watch Them. So Now That She’s Nineteen, She Moved Out Without Telling Them.

Taking in foster children is a very kind thing to do, but it often requires a lot of extra work and attention.

What would you do if your aunt and uncle (who were your guardians) kept bringing in foster children, but made you watch them and provide care for them even though you were only a child yourself?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so when they took in two more children, she moved out without telling them.

Now they’re upset, and she’s wondering is she made the right decision. Read on for all the details.

AITA for moving out of my uncle’s house when he announced another foster placement? I’ve been living with my uncle and his wife since I was 8 (I’m 19f now). My parents died in a car accident and my uncle took me in. When I was 14, they started fostering kids because they said they wanted to help children like they helped me. In the five years since then they’ve had eight different foster kids come through, usually 2-3 at a time.

These children require a lot of special effort.

My uncle and his wife mean well but they have no clue how to handle troubled kids. The foster children have serious behavioral issues – they steal food and hoard it in their rooms until it rots, they smear things on the walls, destroy furniture when they’re upset, and have violent outbursts. One kid punched holes in every door upstairs. Another one threw a chair through the living room window during a tantrum.

This is entirely unfair.

The worst part is that my uncle and his wife always make me the unofficial caretaker. When they brought in two little ones last year, they moved them into my room instead of setting up the spare room properly, and I had to help with night terrors, bedwetting, and basically parenting duties. They’re constantly asking me to watch the kids when they go out or deal with crisis situations because “you’re so good with them.” Last month when my uncle announced they were approved for two more placements – siblings with “significant trauma backgrounds” – I’d had enough. I called my best friend whose family has always treated me like their own daughter and begged them to let me move in. They were shocked when I explained everything and immediately said yes. I packed my important documents and belongings and left that same day.

Maybe it could have been handled differently, but she is an adult and can leave when she wants.

My uncle and his wife are furious because they’re losing their free help and because I didn’t discuss it with them first. My friend’s parents had to deal with angry calls, and now my uncle is threatening to report them for “interfering with a family situation.” AITA?

She should have told her aunt and uncle first and tried to handle it like an adult, but it sounds like that wouldn’t have gone well either, so I can’t really blame her.

