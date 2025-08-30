Her Birthday Is The Same Day Her Friend Is Graduating From College, And Her Friend Wants Her To Cancel Her Plans To Go To Her Ceremony

If you had to choose between celebrating your birthday on your actual birthday or attending a friend’s college graduation ceremony, which one would you choose?

In today’s story, one woman is stuck in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do. She wants to prioritize her birthday, but her friend is making her think that’s the wrong decision.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for picking my birthday over my friend’s graduation ceremony? I have known my friend since I was a high school freshman. She is a year older than me, and we have been friends even as we both entered university in the same program. I still have a year left, but she is graduating in June. It falls on June 2, but that is my birthday. My friend has an extra ticket, and she is asking that I go and watch her walk; however, saying no is causing some kind of roughness in our friendship.

Changing the birthday plans would be complicated.

I politely declined because my birthday is on the same day, and I wanted to go out after my shift to celebrate my birthday with two of my friends. She told me that I should do my birthday celebration the day before or after so that I can show up. But I told her that my other friends and myself need to call out of work and cannot just make spontaneous plans, and that my friends already booked that day off to celebrate with me (unfortunately booking off isn’t possible for me and I finish work around 4pm). We also made these plans prior to her request for me to come to her ceremony. I do not want to be rude and cancel on them.

Her friend doesn’t want to take “no” for an answer.

I did tell my friend that I would be very happy to attend her graduation party that she is hosting, I have gifts, and that I’ll be watching her videos/seeing her photos. She is upset because she said that birthdays are annually, but a university graduation ceremony is once in a lifetime. She said that we can always push my birthday celebration to the weekend since neither of us work weekends, but I want to spend that weekend practising for my exam that I would have on Monday (June 9). I told her that our other friends may be available, but she explicitly wants me because I am in the same program/I am her closest friend.

Her other friends thinks she should keep her birthday plans.

The more she speaks, the more guilty I feel. My other friends (the two I invited) are saying I am not wrong for wanting my own day and that I do not have to go if I do not want to. Her family is going, and that should be enough, and that her graduation party is better-suited for friends since I would be sitting bout 3-5hrs at a ceremony where I’ll only see my friend for about thirty seconds on the stage. They also remind me that they specifically booked the day off for me, and that we had these plans prior to the ceremony request.

She’s not sure who to believe about what to do.

I do think they are right as well, but my friend’s unhappiness is eating at me.

AITA? She stopped responding to my texts but the last thing she said was ‘You are my closest friend and we have been so close for so long now, so picking other people over me hurts’. I do not want to cancel but she is insisting I am in the wrong.

Graduation ceremonies are really boring. I think going to the graduation party should be good enough and she should keep her birthday plans.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Let the birthday celebration commence!

