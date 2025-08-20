Her Boss Didn’t Believe She Was Sick, But Then She Found Out She Had Mono And A Fever

Unless you’re a rocket scientist or a brain surgeon or something like that, taking a day off here and there isn’t going to make a very big impact on the universe…

And the Worst Boss Ever Award goes to… “I think we’ve all had our fair share of crazy coworkers and horrible bosses. After a bit of reflection I think I’ve officially awarded the worst boss I’ve ever had title, and this is his story. SCENE: Discount clothing store, 12 years ago. Fourth of July. Beautiful New England Day = everyone is at the beach and not shopping for clothes. Working today are my boss, we’ll call him Ron, a 25 year old man who looks about 45; my hot coworker (HC) who at one point I had a serious crush on; and me, 18 year old female.

Ron had issues with females. He would make us do all the work in the store while he and the male employees stood around and watched. This is important. Day is moving along, and it’s time for me to go on break. I’m suddenly not very hungry, so I head to the food court, grab a drink and sit down.

I realize that I don’t feel so great. Can’t put my finger on it, but something is… off. I try to shake it off, finish my break and return to work. As I’m folding clothes I start to feel worse. I go between sweating profusely and freezing. Darn, I think I’ve got a fever. Me: Hey Ron, I don’t feel so good. I think I’ve got a fever. You mind if I head home? Ron laughs. No one gets a fever in July. You can’t leave. You have three hours left in your shift. Me: Yeah but you and HC can handle the store. It’s dead today. I’ve already cleaned the women’s department. Ron: Then head to men’s.

Now I’m fairly young and was never one to really question authority, so I go do what I’m told. Once I finish cleaning I’m completely out of energy, feeling like I’m going to pass out. I sit on the floor behind the registers. It’s about 30 minutes to close, and Ron comes up to me. Me: Ron, I’d really like to go home now. I feel awful. Ron: I need you to vacuum the store. Me: What?! We just vacuumed yesterday. It doesn’t even need it. Ron: Get up and vacuum. Now we vacuumed this store maybe once or twice a week. Daily vacuuming was never enforced. But I got up, tears in my eyes, and vacuumed as fast as I could. He let me go after that – 5 minutes before we closed.

I started crying as soon as I got home and collapsed into a chair. My mother took my temperature – sure enough, high fever of 104 degrees. Turns out I had mono. Missed a month of work and dropped 20 lbs I was so sick from it. Oh, and Ron? He may not have faced any consequences for how he treated me on this particular day. But he did get fired for harassing another female employee. Wrote her love letters and secretly filmed her. Creepy guy.”

This guy definitely fit into the HORRIBLE BOSS category.

