Her Boss Didn’t Let Her Say Goodbye To Her Sick Uncle, So She Repeated The Same Unkind Remark When Her Boss’s Uncle Was In The Hospital

Was petty to an old boss Many years ago I worked at a family owned nursing home. My uncle was on life support following a triple or quad bypass, I can’t remember. What led to him on life support was an infection they didn’t catch until to late.

My aunt wanted all her family there and called me at work to come to the hospital that was 2 hrs away from me to say good bye. So I went to my boss and tell her what is going on and her reply to me was “it’s just an uncle.” I ended up getting fired for not wanting to commit fraud for her.

Then I got a job at the local hospital a few years later. A few years into working at the local hospital her uncle is dying from old age and she is outside the door of his room. I look at her and pat her shoulder and say “It’s just an uncle.” Then I walked off and go do my charting as I was the aide taking care of him.

